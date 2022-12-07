R.H. Foster donates $23,000 to child cancer care from “giving pump” promotion
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A local children’s cancer received a big boost Tuesday from lots of pennies at the pump.
R.H. Foster Energy, Freshies locations and Shell stations presented a more than $23,000 check to the Raish Peavey Haskell Children’s Cancer and Treatment Center in Brewer.
During Shell’s “Giving Pump” fundraiser, a penny from each specially-marked pump is donated to charity.
This year’s total tops last year’s nearly-$15,000 donation to the Center, one of only two pediatric cancer centers in the state.
