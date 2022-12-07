R.H. Foster donates $23,000 to child cancer care from “giving pump” promotion

"Giving Pump" Donation
"Giving Pump" Donation(R.H. Foster)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A local children’s cancer received a big boost Tuesday from lots of pennies at the pump.

R.H. Foster Energy, Freshies locations and Shell stations presented a more than $23,000 check to the Raish Peavey Haskell Children’s Cancer and Treatment Center in Brewer.

During Shell’s “Giving Pump” fundraiser, a penny from each specially-marked pump is donated to charity.

This year’s total tops last year’s nearly-$15,000 donation to the Center, one of only two pediatric cancer centers in the state.

