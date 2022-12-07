Rain Ending Tonight. Falling Temperatures Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to work its way eastward across the region. There has been a lull in the steady rain, but more rainfall will move in after sunset and will last through about midnight before the rain ends completely. Additional rainfall totals for most will be less than 0.50″ with parts of Downeast that could see up to another inch.

Once the front clears, winds will shift out of the WNW and will begin to draw in colder air. Skies will clear and lows will be mostly in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs on Thursday will occur just after midnight with temperatures expected to fall throughout the day. WNW winds on Thursday will gust from 20-30 mph.

High pressure will pass to our north on Friday and through the weekend. This will cool our temperatures to more seasonal levels and will also bring us a breeze, especially on Friday. NNW winds gusting up to 30 mph are likely. Highs for Friday and Saturday will be mostly in the 30s with slightly cooler highs on Sunday reaching the 20s and low 30s. A few light rain showers will be possible along the coast by Saturday.

Highs in the 20s & 30s will stick around for the first part of next week along with dry and mostly sunny conditions. There will be an upper-level ridge that will build in later next week and could send out highs back into the 40s and low 50s.

TONIGHT: Rain ending from west to east. Skies clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds will turn out of the WNW at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds with falling temperatures throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will be mostly in the 30s. Breezy WNW wind with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s. Breezy NNW wind gusting up to 30 mph at times.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s. A few showers possible along the coast.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s & 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s & low 40s. Breezy.

