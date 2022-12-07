Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony held in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday marks 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Wednesday morning, American Legion Post 75 in Old Town held a ceremony to mark the anniversary.

Despite the rain, members of the community still came out to show their support.

Attendees laid a wreath in the Penobscot River followed by a three-round volley.

Organizers say the entire purpose of the event is to make sure the victims of the attack are never forgotten.

”Keep them in your heart, your minds. Pass it on to your children, your grandchildren. Never let this die. As the President said the day of the attack, it’s a day that will live in infamy, forever and a day. And we need to continue this every year and never let it go,” said Cmdr. Karl Huntley,

The attack on Pearl Harbor killed 2,403 U.S. personnel, including sailors, soldiers and civilians.

