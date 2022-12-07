Milbridge couple face theft charges

Steven and Ashley Furth
Steven and Ashley Furth(WABI)
MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - A Milbridge couple are facing charges after taking large amount of money from a family member’s bank account.

After an investigation, Steven Furth, 32, and his wife Ashley Furth, 39, were arrested on Monday during a traffic stop in Cherryfield.

Both are facing theft charges.

A search warrant was done on their house in Milbridge.

There, authorities found large amount of evidence including firearms, ammo and accessories, explosive material, and other goods.

We’re told all is suspected to be purchased with the stolen money.

The Furth’s remain in the Washington County Jail were bail has been set at $50,000 cash.

