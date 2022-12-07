Maine men’s basketball returns from London trip

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine men’s basketball team is back from across the pond after competing in the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase.

Marist edged Black Bears, 62-61, at the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase (WABI)

The Black Bears enjoyed a road trip unlike any other with their teammates.

“We got some good food. Gedi (Juozapaitis) hooked us up at his old high school with some good food. Then the second day, we did a bus tour around London. We got to see the London Bridge and stuff like that, so it was fun,” said Kellen Tynes, sophomore guard, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

The Black Bears ending up narrowly losing to Marist, 62-61.

They’re back in action on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. against Maine Augusta in The Pit.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.