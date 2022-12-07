Maine legislature to vote on winter heating relief program

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills and legislative negotiators have agreed upon a $474 million winter heating relief program that would provide $900 checks to most families.

The proposal, to be considered by the full Legislature Wednesday, calls for $450 payments to an estimated 880,000 Mainers, adding up to $900 total for an average family.

Mills says it’s important for lawmakers to make the emergency legislation their first priority.

The proposal also calls for setting aside extra money for energy assistance and emergency housing programs.

A two-thirds majority vote would be necessary for the bill to go into effect immediately, allowing checks to be mailed next month.

