Maine legislature to vote on winter heating relief program

Funding for the payments comes from a $250,000 donation as a result of a class action...
Funding for the payments comes from a $250,000 donation as a result of a class action settlement, DHHR said.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills and legislative negotiators have agreed upon a $474 million winter heating relief program that would provide $900 checks to most families.

The proposal, to be considered by the full Legislature Wednesday, calls for $450 payments to an estimated 880,000 Mainers, adding up to $900 total for an average family.

Mills says it’s important for lawmakers to make the emergency legislation their first priority.

The proposal also calls for setting aside extra money for energy assistance and emergency housing programs.

A two-thirds majority vote would be necessary for the bill to go into effect immediately, allowing checks to be mailed next month.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House

Latest News

TV5 Christmas Music Madness
TV5 Chrismas Music Madness
Rachel Talbot Ross
Maine House to elect Rachel Talbot Ross as speaker
Holiday tree
Holiday Events
Part of Route 1 in Hancock closed to traffic as authorities investigate a fatal incident
Man hit by car, killed on Route 1 in Hancock