Maine House to elect Rachel Talbot Ross as speaker

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - History is being made at the Maine State House Wednesday.

The House of Representatives will elect Rachel Talbot Ross as speaker, the first African American to serve in that position.

Ross is a Portland lawmaker whose father was the first Black member of the Maine Legislature.

Ross is serving her third term in Augusta and is also the first and only Black woman elected to the Maine Legislature and to legislative leadership.

Current House Speaker Ryan Fecteau could not seek re-election because of term limits.

