Maine hosts sports business summit

The inaugural event aimed to educate, inspire, and engage on sports business topics
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine business students hosted their first Sport Business Summit at the Donald P. Corbett Building on campus.

The event kicked off with a networking hour followed by panel discussions about early careers in sport management, the current state of sport marketing, and women in sports in the 50th anniversary year of Title IX.

“I think there’s just so much information that (comes with) these speakers have come from across the world. I think they can really shed some light on some of the students to get them to feel more comfortable for life after college,” said Andrew Varipatis, event organizer.

Maine’s Facility and Event Management class took the lead in hosting the five-hour event.

