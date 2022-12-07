Lawrence singing custodian Terry Coley to perform at Orlando Magic game

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Lawrence students know Terry Coley as the singing custodian around the hallways and at Bulldog games as he performs The Star Spangled Banner.

He was surprised and brought to tears in front of the students when he was announced as the national anthem singer at the Orlando Magic’s Jan. 4 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Giving someone else that feeling of joy in that moment when they may have been sad or down is fulfilling to me. I just thank everyone for the opportunity and gift. I really do appreciate it,” said Coley.

Bulldogs boys basketball coach Jason Pellerin has a son, Ryan, who works in the Magic promotions department. He helped set up Coley’s gift.

