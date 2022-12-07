Lawrence singing custodian Terry Coley to perform at Orlando Magic game

Bulldogs boys basketball coach Jason Pellerin has a son, Ryan, who works in the Magic promotions department
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Lawrence students know Terry Coley as the singing custodian around the hallways and at Bulldog games as he performs The Star Spangled Banner.

Bulldogs boys basketball coach Jason Pellerin has a son, Ryan, who works in the Magic promotions department(WABI)

He was surprised and brought to tears in front of the students when he was announced as the national anthem singer at the Orlando Magic’s Jan. 4 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Giving someone else that feeling of joy in that moment when they may have been sad or down is fulfilling to me. I just thank everyone for the opportunity and gift. I really do appreciate it,” said Coley.

Bulldogs boys basketball coach Jason Pellerin has a son, Ryan, who works in the Magic promotions department. He helped set up Coley’s gift.

