Lawrence celebrates Hope Bouchard winning Miss Field Hockey

She finished her senior year with 10 goals and 32 assists
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Lawrence’s Hope Bouchard was given a hometown celebration after winning Miss Field Hockey at Sunday’s banquet.

Bouchard was happy to accept the award on behalf of her team’s effort as well.

“I think this symbolizes us as a team. They helped me so much this year and in the past four years. It just feels really amazing for me and for them. Thank you to the Lawrence community and everyone that has supported me,” said Bouchard.

The Bulldogs capped off Bouchard’s career with a 1-0 Class B State Championship win over Freeport.

