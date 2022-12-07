Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize

Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
By WOWT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The man sought by authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America.

Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to WOWT that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize.

Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize. He is wanted by the Douglas County Sheriff in the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha in November.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Sources had told WOWT last month that they believed Scott had plans to leave the country, possibly to Mexico. According to a Wednesday news release from the sheriff’s office, DCSO investigators learned that Scott had likely traveled by air out of the country while in Topeka working with police there.

7 News Belize reported he was arrested Tuesday by Interpol in Caye Caulker, Belize, and is awaiting extradition. DCSO said his extradition hearing was scheduled for later this week, but WOWT learned Wednesday afternoon that Scott was already en route to Houston from Belize City.

Aldrick Scott, 47, was being held at this police station following his arrest Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Belize.(7 News Belize)

According to the arrest warrant issued in Douglas County Court last month, Scott is wanted for kidnapping and accessory to a felony.

Scott, from Topeka, is retired military, serving a total of 20 years with both the Marine Corps and U.S. Army.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is still working to find Cari Allen as their investigation continues.

Allen was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, near her west Omaha home. Since that time, authorities have conducted searches at a home in Topeka, Kansas, and at a landfill in Bennington, Nebraska.

Cari Allen, 43(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Search teams were also seen in Omaha, just a few blocks from Allen’s home, where crime technicians also towed Allen’s car out of her garage. A search was also conducted at an underpass in Omaha.

Allen spent 11 years working for VODEC, a nonprofit helping adults with developmental disabilities. She works as a shared-living provider, opening up her home to those who need it.

Anyone with information about Allen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the DCSO tip line at 402-444-6000.

During the course of the investigation so far, DCSO has been aided by the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Fugitive Task Force, the United States Marshals Service, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Omaha Police Department.

Investigative Reporter Mike McKnight and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

