Governor Mills orders flags a half staff for Pearl Harbor Rememberance Day

Maine (WABI) - In accordance with a directive of the President, Governor Mills has ordered the United States and State of Maine flags be flown at half-staff today, Wednesday, December 7, in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and issued the following statement:

“We pause in solemn remembrance of the thousands of men and women, service members and civilians alike, who lost their lives during the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor. Many Americans stepped up to join the war effort and turn back the forces of evil during World War II and many paid the ultimate price in defense of the freedoms we still hold dear. May we honor their memories and their selfless courage every day and thank the service members who continue to protect our state and nation.”

A Pearl Harbor Memorial Day ceremony takes place in downtown Bangor on the William C. Orr Kenduskeag Stream Bridge. The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute and the Bangor High School Band.

Private First Class Orr is reportedly the only resident of Bangor killed during the attack. He was 21 years old. Orr is considered Missing in Action. is memorialized on the tablets of the missing at the Honolulu Memorial in Hawaii.

