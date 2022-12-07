Cirque du Soleil bringing ‘Corteo’ to Bangor

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The high-flying clowns and acrobats of Cirque du Soleil are bringing the show to Bangor this weekend.

The North American tour for ‘Corteo’ kicks off at the Cross Insurance Center Friday.

The performers say they are refreshed and ready to hit the road again after they recently concluded their European tour.

The traveling crew of 117 includes everything from live musicians to costume designers.

Featuring bouncing, juggling, teetering, bar, pole and spinning acts, ‘Corteo’ promises a breathtaking performance.

We asked what the audience should expect.

“Magic. Hope, I would say,” artistic director Alison Crawford said. “It’s a story about a clown who’s imagining his funeral, but it’s his life. It’s the story of his life, it’s a celebration of his life.

“I get to share my passion with thousands of people,” performer Francis Croft said. “It’s an emotional show with a mix of very high performance, so I think it’s a very special show.”

Tickets for the weekend’s shows are available at crossinsurancecenter.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House

Latest News

Robot
Nokomis Middle and High schools show off their robotics skills
Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony
Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony held in Old Town
Homeless Memorial Blanket Project
Homeless Memorial Blanket Project hopes to collect 500 blankets
Generic police lights
Surry boy accused of sending threatening email to the elementary school