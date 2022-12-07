Cirque du Soleil bringing ‘Corteo’ to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The high-flying clowns and acrobats of Cirque du Soleil are bringing the show to Bangor this weekend.

The North American tour for ‘Corteo’ kicks off at the Cross Insurance Center Friday.

The performers say they are refreshed and ready to hit the road again after they recently concluded their European tour.

The traveling crew of 117 includes everything from live musicians to costume designers.

Featuring bouncing, juggling, teetering, bar, pole and spinning acts, ‘Corteo’ promises a breathtaking performance.

We asked what the audience should expect.

“Magic. Hope, I would say,” artistic director Alison Crawford said. “It’s a story about a clown who’s imagining his funeral, but it’s his life. It’s the story of his life, it’s a celebration of his life.

“I get to share my passion with thousands of people,” performer Francis Croft said. “It’s an emotional show with a mix of very high performance, so I think it’s a very special show.”

Tickets for the weekend’s shows are available at crossinsurancecenter.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.