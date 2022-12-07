Ceremony held in honor of Bangor resident killed in Pearl Harbor attack

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There was a ceremony in Bangor Wednesday on the Willard C. Orr Pedestrian Bridge.

Orr was the only Bangor resident killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

A group of current, former and future servicemen and women gathered for the annual event.

Speakers addressed the crowd concluding with the ceremonial wreath laying into the water below.

Hailey Comstock is a lieutenant colonel for the Bangor JROTC.

She was touched to be at the center of the proceedings - held in less than ideal conditions.

“It makes me feel good, people, whether it’s just whether it can come and go, but it’s such an important memory and important story that needs to be shared on how much people have sacrificed for this country,” said Comstock.

The bridge was originally built in 1980 in Orr’s honor and was given a more than million dollar renovation last year.

