Versant Power upgrading Swan’s Island undersea cable

BASS HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Over the next few days, crews contracted by Versant Power will lay six miles of cable on the ocean floor between Swan’s Island and Tremont.

“This cable has three electrical conductors in it, going to bring power to the island, and also has fiber optic cable inside that can bring broadband to the island,” said Lead Communications Specialist with Versant Power Marissa Minor.

The cables being replaced are over 30 years old and have sustained damage through the years.

Repairs often cause the cable to be spliced making it less reliable.

The new cable will consist of one long continuous line so as to provide a more reliable connection.

It will also follow the existing route of the previous cable.

Versant says it won’t pose a threat to marine life.

“So, this cable is laid on the seabed. It’s just trenched in at the landing locations which are here on Swan’s Island and also at Lopez Point in Tremont. And when they lay the cable, they’re just laying it right on the seabed as to not disturb marine life,” Minor said.

Getting this work done has been on Versant’s radar for some time.

“We are so excited that this is happening this year. This was scheduled for a few months back, and we underwent some supply chain issues, and also some transportation issues. So, the residents as well as Versant Power are very excited that this is finally happening,” Minor added.

Versant hopes this change improves the day-to-day life of those on the island.

“We appreciate the investment by Versant in our community to keep us a year-round community,” said Jason Joyce who is a boat captain from Swan’s Island working on the project.

