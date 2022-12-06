Ronald McDonald House, Northern Light Health keeping home cooking on the menu

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Families of children with medical needs have a lot to worry about.

It can be difficult to make time for wholesome, nutritious meals for the entire family.

The Ronald McDonald House of Maine and Northern Light Health are keeping home cooking on the menu.

It’s hard to beat the sounds and smells of a home cooked meal.

But families with children in need of medical care rarely have the time to cook.

Enter the Ronald McDonald House of Bangor’s “Guest Chef” program.

Local organizations do all the cooking and cleaning, and give these families one less thing to think about.

“The guest chef program is truly so important to making this feel more like a home,” Community Engagement Manager Lauren Genenbacher said.

“There’s so many times that families come home from days of cancer care, getting news, trying to stay engaged with their child’s health care plan, and after like a day like that, you don’t want to come back and have to cook a full dinner.”

This week’s menu featured a favorite dinner and holiday dessert.

“Lasagna is what they’re making tonight, and that is by far one of the best, it’s always a hit. It always goes so fast,” Genenbacher said.

“You know what’s wonderful about lasagna it feeds a crowd, and we made some lovely brownies,” Northern Light Health volunteer Lorrelle Clements said.

“We decided to make them a little bit more holiday festive, so we added them peppermint bark on the top, and they smell delicious,” Volunteer Katie Petersen said.

Northern Light has been cooking at least once a month for the past year. It’s a cause that speaks to health care workers.

“Northern Light Health has supported this. We are directly helping our patients and the patient’s families,” Clements said.

“It’s a great deal of fulfillment for us while we’re actually doing it, and seeing firsthand the benefit and the good that it’s doing for others,” Petersen said.

“Take your passion and translate it into your volunteer project. My passion is cooking; this was such a natural transition,” Clements said.

Using mealtime to turn hardship into family.

“There’s nowhere else you’re going to find a community of parents who are going through the exact same thing as you. Every parent in this house also has a sick child, and that can build such an amazing community,” Genenbacher said.

