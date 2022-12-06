Remains of soldier who died in WWII Japanese POW camp ID’d

An American flag
An American flag(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Experts have identified the remains of a soldier from Massachusetts who died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp in the the Philippines during World War II, the military said on Monday.

Army Pfc. Arthur L. Pierce, 26, of Malden, was accounted for in July through mitochondrial DNA analysis as well as anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a statement.

Pierce was a member of the 803rd Engineer Battalion involved in fighting on the Bataan peninsula in 1942. He was among thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members captured and held in POW camps after surviving the 65-mile (105-kilometer) Bataan Death March.

Pierce was held at the Cabanatuan camp where he and the other POWs endured malnutrition and outbreaks of malaria and dysentery. He died of disease on July 19, 1942 and was buried in a communal grave, the DPAA said.

Those remains were relocated after the war to a temporary military mausoleum near Manila. Twelve sets of remains were identified in 1947 and the rest were buried at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial. The remains were disinterred in 2018 and sent to Hawaii for further analysis.

The DPAA announced last week that Army Air Forces Pvt. Joseph E. Lescaut, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, who also died at Cabanatuan after the Bataan Death March, had also recently been accounted for.

Pierce will be buried in Augusta, Maine, at a future date, the DPAA said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House

Latest News

Gavel
Maine Superior Court denies request to obtain confidential child welfare records
Portland Sea Dogs are being sold, but sticking with Red Sox
Truck in Dollar Tree
6 injured after truck crashes into Ellsworth Dollar Tree
Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub
Bangor’s Half Acre Nightclub working with City on noise, safety issues