Rain SLOWLY Spreads Across The Region

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers will continue to slowly approach from the west ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Showers will move into the west after sunset and will eventually move into central and eastern locations by early Wednesday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with SSE winds gusting up to 20 mph at times. These winds will continue streaming warmer air into the region, and lows will range from the low 30s over the north to the mid-40s along the coast.

Once the rain moves in on Wednesday morning, expect light to moderate rainfall for most of the day as the cold front slowly moves west to east. The rain will continue into the first part of the night before tapering off from west to east as the cold front clears. Rainfall totals will range from 0.50″ to up to 1.50″. The highest amounts will be over eastern & Downeast areas with the lowest amounts over the north & west. Despite the rain, temperatures will be mild with highs in the 40s and low 50s. Winds will be out of the SSE gusting up to 20 mph.

A few far eastern communities will have some light showers into early Thursday morning. Once these showers clear, the rest of the day will be dry with increasing sunshine. Highs will be mostly in the 40s and winds will turn out of the WNW gusting up to 25 mph at times.

High pressure will pass to our north on Friday and through the weekend. This will cool our temperatures to more seasonal levels and will also bring us a breeze especially Friday & Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s and low 40s. Expect westerly winds that could gust up to 30 mph. A few light showers will be possible along the coast on Saturday.

TONIGHT: Rain spreading across the region from west to east. Lows ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s. SSE wind sustained at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Some patchy fog will be possible.

WEDNESDAY: Light to moderate rainfall with highs in the 40s and low 50s. SSE winds will gust up to 25 mph at times.

THURSDAY: A few early morning rain showers followed by drier and brighter conditions into the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Breezy. Rain showers possible along the coast.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.