Quarterback Joe Fagnano transferring from Maine

Fagnano thanked his teammates, coaches, and Black Bear nation for their support throughout his Maine career
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - There will be a new Maine starting quarterback next season.

Joe Fagnano announced on social media that he will be entering the transfer portal to “explore new opportunities” for his final two years of eligibility after four years in Orono.

Fagnano thanked his teammates, coaches, and Black Bear nation for their support throughout his Maine career.

