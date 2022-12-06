Police searching for man who robbed Waterville bank

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a man that robbed the Camden National Bank in Waterville Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. at the bank on Main Street.

The man is described as 5′9″ to 5′10″ wearing a green winter jacket and a black mask.

Waterville police say no weapon was displayed but the man did threaten staff at the bank.

Police say the suspect left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Daryl Gordon at the Waterville Police at 680-4700.

