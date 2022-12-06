Maine Superior Court denies request to obtain confidential child welfare records

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WABI) - The Maine Superior Court has denied a request by the Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee to obtain confidential child welfare records.

The committee sued to gain access to the records of four children who died in 2021 as it investigated the state’s child protective services.

The Department of Health and Human Services had refused to provide the records to the committee due to state and federal confidentiality laws.

According to Maine Public in a ruling issued Monday, a judge agreed that the committee does not have legal standing to access the records.

DHHS has sent the confidential files to the independent Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability for review.

OPEGA will share its findings with lawmakers.

