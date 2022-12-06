Maine named top-3 most generous state in America by GoFundMe

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers are known for their giving spirit.

Now, we’re officially among the most generous in the nation.

Digital fundraising platform GoFundMe published its end-of-year report Tuesday and noted Maine as one of the three most generous states in America.

Based on donations per capita, Maine is the third-most generous state.

Vermont came in at number one and New Hampshire was number four.

Delaware came in second.

Ireland was the most generous country on a per-capita basis for the fourth straight year.

Some of the most generous causes across Maine this year include $34,000 for The Ghost of Paul Revere band after their trailer was stolen, almost $48,000 for an inclusive playground at MacDougal Park in Rockland, and several fundraisers related to the war in Ukraine that raised well over $100,000.

