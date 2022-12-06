Maine man serving time for sex crimes involving minor denied new trial

(WABI) - A Central Maine man serving 10 years behind bars for sex crimes involving a minor will not receive a new trial.

Jared Jandreau, 38, of China took his case before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in July, saying a smartphone search violated his fourth amendment rights because it was too broad.

The court decided Tuesday that based on precedent, the cell phone search was warranted.

Jandreau’s was found guilty of 23 charges including sexual exploitation of a minor under 12, solicitation to commit a gross sexual assault, and unlawful sexual contact.

Authorities say he asked an Augusta woman, Jessica Cox, to take and send him sexually explicit photos with underage children.

Cox is serving a five-year sentence.

Jandreau will be on probation for 10 years after his release.

