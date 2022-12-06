Maine Legislative Republicans announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry

Maine Legislative Republicans announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered...
Maine Legislative Republicans announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine Legislative Republicans gathered at Hallowell Seafood and Produce today to announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry.

They say the industry has been unfairly singled out by the environmental groups Marine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch which pulled their certifications of Maine lobster.

Because of that, Whole Foods, which has a store in Portland, has banned the sale of Maine lobster at its stores.

Senator Trey Stewart says they are submitting legislation that would ban any business from particpating in the state’s business equipment tax reimbursement and exemption programs that restricts the sale or distribution of any Maine-based goods that are legally harvested, grown or produced based on a third party boycott.

Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, who is also a lobsterman, says it will take an effort from all Mainers to preserve the industry.

“They specifically targeted the Maine lobster and the Maine lobster fishery, which is the gold standard of sustainability, and they chose to target us. There’s literally an area called the gray zone in eastern Maine, where Canadians and Maine fishermen fish out of the same water in the same area. And the MSC is still taking those Canadian lobsters, which are caught right beside the Maine fishermen. So, I mean, you want to talk about anti-science because it can’t get any more than that when you’re saying the lobster pulled up in the same exact spot.,” Rep. Faulkingham said.

The group of Republicans say they will also be asking the Attorney General to investigate the Marine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch to see who they are funded by and what foreign governments are involved in their groups.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House

Latest News

Santa hands out a gift to a very excited recipient at the Downeast Horizons Christmas party...
“It means family and friends”: Downeast Horizons hosts 16th Annual Christmas Party
Most generous place on GoFundMe
Maine named top-3 most generous state in America by GoFundMe
Heating Aid
Gov. Mills announces $474M winter heating relief proposal
Crews contracted by Versant Power will lay six miles of cable on the ocean floor between Swan's...
Versant Power upgrading Swan’s Island undersea cable
File photo
Brewer’s Northern Light cancer center unable to accept patients referrals