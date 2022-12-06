Cloudy, Mild & Mainly Dry Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will slowly push toward the area today. This will provide us with plenty of clouds for today. High pressure to our east will help to keep us dry for much of the day today too. There will be a chance for some showers later this afternoon and evening over areas north and west of Bangor otherwise the bulk of the day looks dry. Temperatures will remain well above average with highs in the 40s to near 50° this afternoon. Rain will gradually spread west to east across the state after midnight tonight as the cold front continues to approach. It will remain mild tonight with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Patchy fog is possible tonight too so use caution on the roads if you have travel plans.

The cold front will slowly cross the state later Wednesday and Wednesday night. Rain associated with the front will bring us periods of rain throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50° for highs so this will be an all rain event across the entire state. Rain will continue Wednesday night, tapering off late. Total rainfall will average .5″ to 1.5″ by Thursday morning. Any lingering showers will move out early Thursday as the cold front moves to our east followed by drier weather and brightening skies by late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will continue mild Thursday with highs in the 40s to near 50°. Friday looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Our weekend forecast looks dry and seasonable right now although there will be some showers moving offshore, very close to the coast so we’ll keep an eye on those. A slight shift northward would mean some showers possible this weekend especially for coastal areas.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible mid-late afternoon, north and west of Bangor. Highs between 41° -50°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain spreads west to east across the state. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the 40s to near 50°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible especially along the coast.

Thursday: A few lingering showers possible early then brightening skies. Highs in the 40s to near 50°

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to near 40°.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.