Brewer’s Northern Light cancer center unable to accept patients referrals

File photo
File photo(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - One of the biggest cancer care centers in Maine is no longer able to accept patients.

The Northern Light Cancer Center in Brewer is facing a shortage of medical oncologists, leading them to have to defer some new oncology referrals, according to a statement from hospital officials.

They are still taking oncology referrals from Northern Light providers and are still taking requests for radiation and surgical oncology.

They are contracting with temporary providers and hope to open up all referrals in the new year.

