Brewer’s Bella Tanis earns All-State, All-New England soccer honors

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer’s Bella Tanis was named to the Maine Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State and All-New England Team after an outstanding senior season in goal for the Witches.

She’s the first Maine goalkeeper to reach the All-New England level and just the third to earn four All-State selections.

Tanis explained how playing for Brewer made this possible.

“It’s definitely been a lot of hard work. It comes from good coaching, the team and Brewer administration altogether. It’s definitely a team effort, so this is just awesome. It was definitely not something I expected. I have my goals up there, and that was definitely one of them, so it was just great that I could go out with accomplishing that. That’s not what I’m striving for. I’m just striving to be a good teammate, friend and leader on and off the field,” said Tanis.

Tanis plans to play college soccer as she studies physical therapy at a four-year school.

