Belfast Police investigating after eight vehicle burglaries in one hour

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast Police is warning the public after they responded to eight vehicle burglaries in less than an hour.

Police say eight vehicles were broken into between 4:30 and 5:30 Friday night outside the Waldo County YMCA.

Wallets, purses and personal items were stolen after the burglar broke the car windows.

There were no witnesses, but surveillance footage shows the vehicle involved as a white Toyota or Nissan compact SUV .

Police believe these thefts may be connected to a similar incident at the Down East Blue Hill YMCA over the weekend.

Belfast Police are investigating, and urge the public to lock their doors and hide valuable items in their cars.

Anyone with information can call Belfast Police at 338-2040.

