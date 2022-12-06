Bangor’s Half Acre Nightclub working with City on noise, safety issues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor nightclub is working with the City to address public complaints after its license was renewed with conditions.

Nearby residents have expressed concern about noise and safety to the City, including in November when the license was renewed.

The City required multiple mitigation strategies from owner Patrick Brann to address these issues.

Monday night was Brann’s first meeting with the City since the condition was issued.

Brann said Monday night that he is working with insurance on a plan to allow the City to lease the parking lot to Half Acre from 9-2, which would allow his employees to patrol the area.

Other ideas included “no loitering” and “respect our neighbors” signs, open email communication with concerned residents, and installing a raised crosswalk to deter traffic from “peeling out.”

City Councilors were pleased with the early progress - but not all the neighbors were.

”I truly believe leasing the parking lot, that’s the outcome that will bring the best results,” councilor Dina Yacoubagha said. “That’s how we’ll know if this strategy is working or not.”

“Obviously, we don’t want him to go out of business, we just want sleep,” one neighbor said. “If we can achieve that by this, that’s all well and good. I have my doubts that will work.”

Further action is expected at the Council’s first meeting of the new year.

