Bangor’s Half Acre Nightclub working with City on noise, safety issues

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor nightclub is working with the City to address public complaints after its license was renewed with conditions.

Nearby residents have expressed concern about noise and safety to the City, including in November when the license was renewed.

The City required multiple mitigation strategies from owner Patrick Brann to address these issues.

Monday night was Brann’s first meeting with the City since the condition was issued.

Brann said Monday night that he is working with insurance on a plan to allow the City to lease the parking lot to Half Acre from 9-2, which would allow his employees to patrol the area.

Other ideas included “no loitering” and “respect our neighbors” signs, open email communication with concerned residents, and installing a raised crosswalk to deter traffic from “peeling out.”

City Councilors were pleased with the early progress - but not all the neighbors were.

”I truly believe leasing the parking lot, that’s the outcome that will bring the best results,” councilor Dina Yacoubagha said. “That’s how we’ll know if this strategy is working or not.”

“Obviously, we don’t want him to go out of business, we just want sleep,” one neighbor said. “If we can achieve that by this, that’s all well and good. I have my doubts that will work.”

Further action is expected at the Council’s first meeting of the new year.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion

Latest News

Wallets, purses and personal items were stolen after the burglar broke the car windows.
Belfast Police investigating after eight vehicle burglaries in one hour
"Guest Chef" program
Ronald McDonald House, Northern Light Health keeping home cooking on the menu
Tips on preventing package theft
Main Street Floral in Newport
Newport business, 5th graders team up to ‘Adopt a Resident’