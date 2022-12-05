Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store

MADAWASKA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward.

The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12′s drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska.

Anyone who bought a ticket from the Cigaret Shopper store is urged to check their tickets. On the Maine Lottery website, it notes that all Megabucks Plus tickets expire one year after the draw date.

“We hope the winner has realized they won and are seeking financial advice,” Michael Boardman, Deputy Director of the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operations, said.

Boardman added lottery operations are looking forward to congratulating the person on their big win.

