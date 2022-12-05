Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store

DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADAWASKA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward.

The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12′s drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska.

Anyone who bought a ticket from the Cigaret Shopper store is urged to check their tickets. On the Maine Lottery website, it notes that all Megabucks Plus tickets expire one year after the draw date.

You can check your ticket numbers by clicking here.

“We hope the winner has realized they won and are seeking financial advice,” Michael Boardman, Deputy Director of the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operations, said.

Boardman added lottery operations are looking forward to congratulating the person on their big win.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House

Latest News

Holiday tree
Holiday Events
White Lobster
Bangor has a new spot for nostalgia
Festival of Lights Parade
Festival of Lights Parade returns to Bangor
Witter Wonderland
J. Franklin Witter Farm becomes Witter Wonderland in annual event