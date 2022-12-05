Police: Pedestrian killed on I95 in Bangor ran out of gas, exited vehicle

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning new details after a pedestrian was killed Friday night at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor.

State Police tell us 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield ran out of gas and exited the vehicle to walk to Union Street when he was struck by a car.

We’re told Hersey was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up when he was hit.

Officials say the driver immediately called 911.

Hersey was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The investigation does not show any impairment or distraction issues by the driver.

