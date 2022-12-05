Out on a Whimsey Toys adds Bangor Location

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Out on a Whimsey Toys moved into Bangor a few weeks ago and opened just the other day.

“Everybody has been welcoming us with open arms and it’s been incredible to see the enthusiasm. Everybody’s so excited to have a toy store finally here in Bangor, downtown Bangor to be exact,” said store manager Brandie Cardenas.

With locations in Blue Hill and Belfast, getting a store in downtown Bangor has been a hope of theirs for a while.

“We started looking into Bangor a few years ago, there weren’t very many available spaces. And we sort of came upon this space by chance,” Cardenas stated.

Located at 49 Main Street, the shop sells a variety of items.

“We have a variety of toys for all ages starting from newborn and all the way to adults. We carry a lot of unique items. For example, wooden toys made in Maine. We have games for every age, baby toys, trinket toys, fidgets, Legos,” said Cardenas.

And they’ve opened just in time for the holiday season.

“The holidays are an extremely busy time at our other stores. So, we were excited to get open for a Small Business Saturday. We made our goal and we’re very proud and excited to be downtown,” Cardenas said.

Even though they’ve been open for just a few days they’ve made an impression on the community.

“They have been wide eyed and extremely excited, and they’ve piled up our counters with packages to be wrapped we do gift wrap for free. So people have been excited about that,” Cardenas added.

