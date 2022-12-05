Out on a Whimsey Toys adds Bangor Location

Out on a Whimsey Toys
Out on a Whimsey Toys(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Out on a Whimsey Toys moved into Bangor a few weeks ago and opened just the other day.

“Everybody has been welcoming us with open arms and it’s been incredible to see the enthusiasm. Everybody’s so excited to have a toy store finally here in Bangor, downtown Bangor to be exact,” said store manager Brandie Cardenas.

With locations in Blue Hill and Belfast, getting a store in downtown Bangor has been a hope of theirs for a while.

“We started looking into Bangor a few years ago, there weren’t very many available spaces. And we sort of came upon this space by chance,” Cardenas stated.

Located at 49 Main Street, the shop sells a variety of items.

“We have a variety of toys for all ages starting from newborn and all the way to adults. We carry a lot of unique items. For example, wooden toys made in Maine. We have games for every age, baby toys, trinket toys, fidgets, Legos,” said Cardenas.

And they’ve opened just in time for the holiday season.

“The holidays are an extremely busy time at our other stores. So, we were excited to get open for a Small Business Saturday. We made our goal and we’re very proud and excited to be downtown,” Cardenas said.

Even though they’ve been open for just a few days they’ve made an impression on the community.

“They have been wide eyed and extremely excited, and they’ve piled up our counters with packages to be wrapped we do gift wrap for free. So people have been excited about that,” Cardenas added.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House

Latest News

We are getting tips on how to stay safe while putting up outdoor holiday decorations.
Christmas in Ellsworth
Truck in Dollar Tree
5 injured after truck crashes into Ellsworth Dollar Tree
Community Connector
Bangor accepting applications for upcoming paid CDL training class
Educare Central Maine helped provide parents with free clothes for their kids through their...
Educare Central Maine hosts first clothing swap since the pandemic