Newport business, 5th graders team up to ‘Adopt a Resident’

Main Street Floral in Newport
Main Street Floral in Newport(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Newport business and local fifth graders are teaming up to spread some holiday cheer.

Shantelle Edkins’ store, Main Street Floral, has led an “Adopt a Resident” program the last few years.

Twenty seniors in Pittsfield receive handmade floral arrangements and notes each Christmas.

This year, Edkins says she’s planning even bigger.

She’s aiming to double her output to 40 arrangements, and local fifth graders are stepping in to write the messages this year.

Edkins says seeing the impact firsthand is something she’ll never forget.

”I just love it. When we went last year, I almost cried. It was just incredible. They don’t get to see a lot of people, or if someone doesn’t get to see someone for the holidays, it’s happiness. I encourage anybody to either call or do one in a different town. It fills your heart,” said Edkins.

You can call Main Street Floral at 368-6020 or stop in to place an order for $20.

Deliveries take place the week of Christmas - with the delivery team dressed up for the holiday.

