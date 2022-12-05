Mild Next Few Days With Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to move to our east this evening. As it does so, our pressure gradient will tighten, and southerly winds will gust up to 25 mph. Southerly winds will feed in warmer air overnight and will help to keep lows on the warmer side. Most locations will have lows at or above the freezing mark. Clouds will begin to spread across the region after midnight.

An approaching cold front on Tuesday will bring us mostly cloudy to overcast skies. It will also keep winds out of the SSE gusting up to 20-25 mph. Highs will be about 10-15° above normal as highs range from the mid 40s to the low 50s. Showers will move into western Maine along the cold front by midafternoon and will continue to spread east overnight. Temperatures will remain warm enough that this will be an all-rain event.

Showers will continue into Wednesday with Wednesday being our wettest day of the extended forecast. Highs will remain mild with temperatures once again reaching the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

The showers will finally exit the region by early Thursday morning. Rainfall totals will range from 0.50″ to 1.25″. For the rest of Thursday, high pressure will try to build into the region bringing increasing sunshine. Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 40s.

Behind the front, cooler and drier conditions are expected by Friday and through the weekend. Seasonable highs, mostly in the 30s and low 40s, should be expected.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in 30s and low 40s. SSE wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers arriving by the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. SSE wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast with rain showers. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY: A few early morning rain showers followed by drier and brighter conditions into the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

