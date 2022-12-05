J. Franklin Witter Farm becomes Witter Wonderland in annual event

Witter Wonderland
Witter Wonderland(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The J. Franklin Witter Farm was transformed into the Witter Wonderland on Sunday.

The University of Maine’s Drill team and Maine Animal Club invited the public to celebrate the holiday season.

On hand were games, hot chocolate, and ornament making.

The family friendly event also gave the public the chance to meet many of the farm’s animals.

“I mean it’s like wholesome. It’s really good to see the kids having a good time. We’ve had Bananas at this event so it’s funny to see the kids interact with him but also get to see the horses,” said Maine Animal Club President Danielle Harmon.

