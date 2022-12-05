Florida man who killed neighbor in Presque Isle dies in prison

Robert Craig
Robert Craig(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Florida man who killed his former neighbor in Presque Isle in 2016 has passed away.

The Maine Department of Corrections says 86-year-old Robert Craig died Sunday morning at the Mountain View Correctional Facility.

As is standard policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were notified.

In 2017 Craig was sentenced to 33 years in prison for killing 86-year-old Leo Corriveau.

Craig was visiting Corriveau in Presque Isle when he killed him in July 2016.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House

Latest News

Holiday tree
Holiday Events
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store
White Lobster
Bangor has a new spot for nostalgia
Festival of Lights Parade
Festival of Lights Parade returns to Bangor