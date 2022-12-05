Florida man who killed neighbor in Presque Isle dies in prison

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Florida man who killed his former neighbor in Presque Isle in 2016 has passed away.

The Maine Department of Corrections says 86-year-old Robert Craig died Sunday morning at the Mountain View Correctional Facility.

As is standard policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were notified.

In 2017 Craig was sentenced to 33 years in prison for killing 86-year-old Leo Corriveau.

Craig was visiting Corriveau in Presque Isle when he killed him in July 2016.

