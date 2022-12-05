Festival of Lights Parade returns to Bangor

Festival of Lights Parade
Festival of Lights Parade(Connor Magliozzi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 24 hours after its original start date, the Festival of Lights Parade returned.

Rain and wind in Saturday’s forecast led organizers to make the switch.

The change in dates didn’t keep the crowds away.

TV5 was among the parade participants including Jon Small and Brittany McHatten as the event’s emcees.

We spoke with one family who said that this was just about the peak of holiday fun.

“The lights and Christmas. And I get to see my family members and friends,” said 10-year-old Randy Hill.

Santa was also in attendance - keeping other children there to be on their best behaviors.

At the end of the parade the Bangor Holiday tree was lit.

