Christmas in Ellsworth

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - For the first time in four decades, the Ellsworth Christmas parade was held in the evening over the weekend.

The parade was moved to Sunday after the forecast called for rain on Saturday. Thousands lined the streets to take in the festively lit floats. It was just one of the many events promoted by the Ellsworth Chamber, as part of their “Christmas in Ellsworth” campaign.

“We’re continuing on with more stuff going on this weekend,” said Ellsworth Chamber Executive Director Gretchen Wilson. “We’ve got live theater at The Grand, we’ve got Santa visiting Woodlawn with couple of reindeer- live reindeer. We have an awful lot of light shows going on around town. Just, there’s so much. Christmas in Ellsworth calendar.”

For a full list of events during the “Christmas in Ellsworth” campaign, check out “Christmas in Ellsworth” on Facebook.

