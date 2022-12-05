Breezy & A Bit Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure to our east will provide us with a beautiful day across the state today. A southerly breeze on the backside of the high will usher warmer air into the region as the day progresses. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures topping off in the low to mid-40s for most spots with some upper 30s likely across the north. Clouds will increase tonight as a cold front approaches the region. The combination of incoming clouds and a southerly breeze will keep temperatures from dropping much. Overnight lows will drop to the 30s to near 40° with the warmest temperatures along coastal locales.

A cold front will continue to slowly push toward the area Tuesday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions for most spots Tuesday. However, as the front approaches, there will be a chance of afternoon and evening showers for areas north and west of Bangor. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50° Thursday afternoon. The cold front will slowly cross the state Wednesday bring us periods of rain throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50° for highs so this is expected to be an all rain event across the entire state. Rain will continue through Wednesday night, tapering off late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Total rainfall will average .5″ to 1.5″ by Thursday morning. Any lingering showers will move out early Thursday followed by drier weather and brightening skies by late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 40s to near 50°. Friday looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 36°-46°. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 33°-42°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers possible, mainly north and west of Bangor. Highs in the 40s to near 50°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Periods of rain likely. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Thursday: A few lingering showers possible early then brightening skies. Highs in the 40s to near 50°

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

