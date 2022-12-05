Bangor has a new spot for nostalgia

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Harlow Street in Bangor, there is a hidden gem where you could find...well...more hidden gems.

White Lobster Vintage opened this fall, and is ready for holiday shopping.

It offers a carefully selected stock of clothing, sneakers, and memorabilia.

From various series of Jordan’s, to shirts, to your a favorite plush toy that may have had when you were a kid, White Lobster has a wide variety of items for sport or savor.

Store owner Chris Bryant says the store offers a novel to shopping for holidays or really anytime you want to give the gift of nostalgia.

Bryant said: “We’re buy, sell, trade, so you have the ability to bring in any old T-shirts kicking around your closet that might not fit you anymore. You got old concert tees, NASCAR wrestling, Harley, we can make your cash offer, or offer store credit. We do gift certificates. We offer you know the opportunity to return items to if you purchase something that’s not the exact size, so for sure it’s a great opportunity to come in and get your holiday shopping done.”

For more information about the store or online shopping with White Lobster, you can check them out on Instagram under White_Lobster_Vintage

