Bangor has a new spot for nostalgia

White Lobster
White Lobster(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Harlow Street in Bangor, there is a hidden gem where you could find...well...more hidden gems.

White Lobster Vintage opened this fall, and is ready for holiday shopping.

It offers a carefully selected stock of clothing, sneakers, and memorabilia.

From various series of Jordan’s, to shirts, to your a favorite plush toy that may have had when you were a kid, White Lobster has a wide variety of items for sport or savor.

Store owner Chris Bryant says the store offers a novel to shopping for holidays or really anytime you want to give the gift of nostalgia.

Bryant said: “We’re buy, sell, trade, so you have the ability to bring in any old T-shirts kicking around your closet that might not fit you anymore. You got old concert tees, NASCAR wrestling, Harley, we can make your cash offer, or offer store credit. We do gift certificates. We offer you know the opportunity to return items to if you purchase something that’s not the exact size, so for sure it’s a great opportunity to come in and get your holiday shopping done.”

For more information about the store or online shopping with White Lobster, you can check them out on Instagram under White_Lobster_Vintage

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House

Latest News

Holiday tree
Holiday Events
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store
Festival of Lights Parade
Festival of Lights Parade returns to Bangor
Witter Wonderland
J. Franklin Witter Farm becomes Witter Wonderland in annual event