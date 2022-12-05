Bangor girls basketball looking to rise to state contention

Rams reached Class AA North semifinals last season
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Rams girls basketball team is gearing up to challenge for a Class AA State Championship after bowing out to Oxford Hills, 50-45, in last year’s North semifinals.

The Rams said they’re confident with the experienced lineup they have coming back along with impact underclassmen.

It’s a core that’s grown up together that now hopes to cap off their careers with a Gold Ball.

“It’s definitely different this year. Normally, we’re really focusing on the inside, which is still our game since we have Abbie Quinn there. We’re more guard-heavy this year than ever, which is nice,” said Emmie Streams, senior guard.

“It’s definitely weird being the older kids now. It’s surreal. We’ve been able to gel really well. We still have more to go, but it was a good start,” said Quinn, senior forward.

“I’d just be happy if everybody’s having fun and we’re all putting in as much as we can give. That’s a successful season to me, but we definitely want to be in that last game,” said Taylor Coombs, senior small forward/wing.

The Rams tip off their season in Bangor against Cheverus on Friday as part of a boys and girls home-and-home doubleheader.

The girls game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., while the boys will tip off at 7 p.m. in Portland.

