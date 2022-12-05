Bangor accepting applications for upcoming paid CDL training class

Community Connector
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is looking for anyone interested in working as a transit driver with the Community Connector.

Don’t have your Commercial Driver’s License? Not a problem. They’ll pay you to get it!

Bangor is hosting a class for those who want to become CDL drivers and then, in turn, work for the city. Anyone who attends the program earns an hourly wage and will have their testing fees paid for.

There’s another class coming up in January that’s currently accepting applications.

Between the two classes, officials hope to train enough drivers to bring Saturday service back to the Community Connector.

“There are federal requirements that require in-class training as well as behind the wheel. We offer everything. So, folks that will go through this training will actually go through the state’s permitting process and get on-the-job training and then, in turn, get their license through the state, including their passenger endorsement which is required to drive a transit bus,” said Courtney O’Donnell, assistant city manager for the City of Bangor.

Interested in signing up or learning more information? Visit https://www.bangormaine.gov/employ or call 992-4200.

You’re encouraged to reach out by Dec. 16 at the latest.

