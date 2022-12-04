Two people hospitalized after crash in Kenduskeag
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Kenduskeag Saturday.
Officials say they received the report of an accident in the area of Sam’s Quick Stop on Broadway just before 4:30 p.m.
One person was trapped inside the vehicle. Officials say they used the jaws of life to get them out.
Both individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
