Two people hospitalized after crash in Kenduskeag

KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Kenduskeag Saturday.

Officials say they received the report of an accident in the area of Sam’s Quick Stop on Broadway just before 4:30 p.m.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle. Officials say they used the jaws of life to get them out.

Both individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Media Release Nature: Motor vehicle accident Release date: December 04, 2022 0700 Yesterday December 03, 2022 at... Posted by Kenduskeag Fire-Rescue on Sunday, December 4, 2022

