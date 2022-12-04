Solstice Senior Living hosts Holiday Craft Fair Sunday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A holiday craft fair in Bangor Sunday aimed to enrich the lives of people of all ages.

Solstice Senior Living held the fair at their location on Ohio Street.

In lieu of a table fee, organizers asked that vendors bring in a toy to benefit Toys for Tots.

After taking a couple of years off due to the pandemic, those behind the event were happy to have everyone back.

”I like to have a lot of things to keep them happy, and just spending time with them, enriching their lives, seeing them smile, making them happy,” said Activity Director Renee Smith.

If you’d like more information on Solstice Senior Living, you can visit their website.

