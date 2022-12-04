PetSmart and NFR Maine spread canine Christmas cheer

Santa Paws Is Coming To Town celebrates the festive season while supporting a great cause
Santa Paws Is Coming To Town -- Bangor Petsmart
Santa Paws Is Coming To Town -- Bangor Petsmart(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Santa Paws came to Bangor Sunday to spread some canine Christmas cheer!

PetSmart partnered with nonprofit organization North Florida Rescue Maine (NFR Maine) to host this event. Community members were invited to come and get their family portraits (pooches included!) with Santa Paws and gift-wrapping by donation, with NFR Maine calendars and blankets for sale.

All proceeds from this event go towards NFR Maine to support their mission. There will also be a photo contest on NFR Maine’s Facebook page, where the photo with the most likes win.

“We are a rescue that brings dogs from Florida to Maine,” NFR Maine member Caitlin Jaird explains. “Normally the dogs we pull from Florida are ones that are in high-kill shelters, that their lives are in jeopardy, and we need to save them from Florida and find them a good home up north in Maine.”

With such important duties, NFR Maine is always looking for volunteers as well as foster families to home dogs temporarily.

For more information on NFR Maine, visit their website or Facebook page.

