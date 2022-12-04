High pressure builds in for today keeping us mostly sunny with highs in the 30′s

High pressure builds to our south today keeping us dry for the second half of our weekend and beginning of the work week.
By Michael Fecca
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure builds in to our southwest today as the front continues off into the Maritimes. We will still have a bit of tight pressure gradient between the building high to our south and the front to our northeast, resulting in some breezy conditions this morning, but those winds will taper off through the afternoon. For the most part the entire state will see mostly sunny skies, except for northwestern Maine where clouds may stick around today. Northwesterly winds at around 10-15 mph keep our high temperatures on the cooler side today, highs stay in the 30′s.

We continue to have a ridge of high pressure through Monday keeping us mostly sunny and dry for the beginning of the work week. Highs for Monday reach the upper 30′s and mid 40′s. A weak low-pressure system with an occluded front will track in from the west Tuesday afternoon providing scattered rain showers across the state that lasts through Wednesday. High pressure builds back into our north on Thursday, allowing us to dry out for the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching between 28-38 . TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows dropping in between 13-28.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching between 37-45.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers later in the day. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few snow showers in the morning. Highs in 30s & low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 30s.

