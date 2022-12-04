Four injured in multi-vehicle crash in Standish

Speed and alcohol are suspected in a crash that prompted hours-long road closures
Published: Dec. 4, 2022
STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - Four people were hurt in a crash which prompted hours-long road closures Friday night.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred around 9:15 p.m. when a car driven by Dylan Paul, 25, of Arundel lost control while trying to pass another vehicle.

Deputies say Paul’s Scion TC struck a 2017 Silverado driven by Robert Myslic of Standish that was headed in the opposite direction.

The 2015 Silverado Paul was trying to pass, driven by Mitchell Mclean of Kennebunkport, crashed into the rear of the Scion before hitting a tree, deputies said.

Paul was taken to Southern Maine Health Care with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mclean and a minor riding in his car were taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Myslik was treated at the scene.

