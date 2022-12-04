Admission by donation for Ten Bucks Theatre’s A Christmas Carol reading

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ten Bucks Theatre Company is gearing up for a special holiday show.

With doors opening on Thursday December 8th, the theatre company is performing a reading of A Christmas Carol.

Show dates range from the 8-10th at 7pm. With a matinee performance December 11th at 2 pm.

Admission will be by donation with a suggested amount of ten dollars.

Funds raised from the shows will benefit the Bangor Humane Society.

Ten Bucks Theatre says that It promises to be an evening that will melt even the coldest of hearts.

“It’s my favorite Christmas Story, the redemption quality of it. It’s the fact that, yes, we all sometimes aren’t the nicest greatest people in the world but you know what, if you realize it and you change your ways. You can be redeemed,” said Director of the show Julie Arnold Lisnet.

To lean more about Ten Bucks Theatre, you can visit their Facebook page here.

