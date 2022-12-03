Skow-Whoville brings holiday cheer to Skowhegan

Skow-Whoville
Skow-Whoville(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 3, 2022
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A strange green creature took over one Central Maine town Saturday.

Who, you might wonder?

Well, the Grinch of course!

Saturday, downtown Skowhegan was home to Skow-Whoville.

There were special Grinch treats, gifts, and crafts for the entire family to enjoy.

Whether you’re celebrating in Skow-Whoville, or taking a stroll downtown, organizers say Skowhegan is the place to be.

”Skowhegan is on the move, and we have a ton of momentum here in town, and we have a lot of great things happening, and we encourage people to come and visit, check it out, and stay tuned because there’s some great things coming down the pipeline,” said Main Street Skowhegan Executive Director Kristin Cannon.

And while Skow-Whoville is back to Skowhegan for now, you are encouraged to visit.

For more information, you can visit Main Street Skowhegan on Facebook.

