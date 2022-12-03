Santa’s Winter Wonderland brings Christmas cheer to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday marked the first day of Santa’s Winter Wonderland in downtown Bangor.

Hosted by Benjamin’s Pub on Franklin St., this is a free event that is aimed towards providing children with fun festive activities. Events include face painting, a scavenger hunt, Christmas caroling and karaoke, and a story time and picture session with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

“We pulled in a lot of sponsors and a lot of volunteers,” says Benjamin’s owner Richard Clark, “We just wanted to make it a free community event for kids.”

The top sponsor, S&S Foundations, see the event as a way to build up the Bangor community and provide entertainment for local youths that won’t break parents’ banks.

“There doesn’t seem to be as many events nowadays, like this, that there used to be when I was a kid,” S&S Foundations owner Lucas Stanley recalls. “So, we love the idea of it and put in what we could and helped them make it happen.”

Santa’s Winter Wonderland continues tomorrow on Sunday from 12 to 4PM for no cost of entry. For more information, head over to Benjamin’s Pub Facebook page.

